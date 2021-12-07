Law Firm Schwartz Levine Stark Inks 3,800-SF Lease at ATCO’s 630 Third

ATCO Properties & Management's 630 Third Avenue.
ATCO Properties & Management's 630 Third Avenue. Photo: ATCO Properties & Management

Law firm Schwartz Levine Stark is leasing 3,800 square feet at ATCO Properties & Management’s 630 Third Avenue, a Class A office building close to Grand Central Terminal, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm will relocate to the 12th floor in early spring 2022 after moving from their current location at 767 Third Avenue, one of their three offices in New York. It’s the third leasing deal at 630 Third in the last two months, according to ATCO.

SEE ALSO: NYC Seeding Ground for Life Sciences Boom Despite Barriers: Forum

“As companies return to the office, we are seeing continued interest from a wide variety of tenants in our building, especially given its convenient location just two blocks from Grand Central,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president at ATCO Properties & Management, said.

Jason Roberts of JLL represented Schwartz Levine Stark in the transaction, while Britany Silver and Jonathan Franzel of Newmark represented ATCO. Asking rent was $58 per square foot, according to the landlord.

Capital improvements are currently underway on the building with architectural firm Design Republic and contracting firm Essential Design + Build upgrading the lobby. The retail space is occupied by restaurants Dig and P.F. Chang’s To Go, as well as SPEAR Physical Therapy.

In September, Verescence leased 4,244 square feet on the 16th floor. IT firm Itochu Techno Solutions America took 3,100 square feet on the sixth floor. The two companies signed a single, collective lease totaling 7,372 square feet.

In terms of newly available space still remaining in the 23-story, 252,000-square-foot building, work to refurbish a 5,800-square-foot pre-built office space on the 22nd floor is completed and currently available for lease, the landlord said.

Overall, the LEED-EBOM Silver-certified office property features a new façade, upgraded mechanical systems and a 24-hour security staff. Schwartz Levine Stark will join other tenants that include consultancy Kraft Kennedy, the Consulate General of Uzbekistan and law firm Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein.

Schwartz Levine Stark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

