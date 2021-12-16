Brown Advisory Relocating to Pembroke’s 1801 Penn in DC

Brown Advisory has leased 32,000 square feet at 1801 Pennsylvania Avenue, a recently renovated 13-story office building in Washington, D.C.

The landlord, Pembroke, acquired the 192,000-square-foot building in 2006.

“We have continued to maintain good leasing activity through year-end 2021 at 1801 Penn as well our other D.C. assets,” Max Timmons, Pembroke’s asset manager, told Commercial Observer. “We expect occupier demand to continue for quality assets with renovated amenities and healthy building attributes.”

The advisory firm will relocate from its current office at 5404 Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, Md., taking the top two floors of 1801 Penn.

“As part of our commitment to our clients, colleagues, community and culture, we believe that this new office location will allow us to expand our network across the region,” Brett Gibson, head of Brown Advisory’s Washington office, said in a prepared statement.

The 1801 Penn building is located just a block from the Farragut West metro station and is near Edward R. Murrow Park, The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The building’s prominent location provided a strong foundation for Pembroke’s repositioning, which focused on enhancing the workplace experience from top to bottom, Timmons said.

The property offers a dual-height lobby and lounge area, a 5,000-square-foot fitness center and a coffee bar. Pembroke increased natural light to its workspaces by installing floor-to-ceiling glazing and enlarged windows along its Pennsylvania Avenue frontage.

Earlier this month, law firm Husch Blackwell signed a 22,800-square-foot lease in the building. Other notable tenants at the property include Bank of Japan, The Wilderness Society and the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Michael Katcher, Mark Wooters, John Skolnik and Kyle McFadden of Cushman & Wakefield represented Pembroke in the deal, while JLL’s Thomas Doughty, Bobby Blair and Zach Boroson represented the tenant.

Requests for comment from Brown Advisory and the brokers were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.