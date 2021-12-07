Husch Blackwell Moving DC Office to Pembroke’s 1801 Penn

Law firm Husch Blackwell has signed a 22,800-square-foot lease at 1801 Pennsylvania Avenue, a newly renovated, 13-story office building in Washington, D.C., with landlord Pembroke.

The Kansas City, Mo.-headquartered national law firm will be moving its D.C. office from its current home at 750 17th Street NW in March 2022. The firm will take the entire 10th floor and part of the 11th floor in the building.

“It is important to our firm that our real estate and office design reflect our culture and values, and this space meets or exceeds our expectations,” Bret Chapman, Husch Blackwell’s chief administrative officer, said in a release.

The 1801 Pennsylvania building is located a block from the Farragut West metro station and is across from Edward R. Murrow Park, The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The building features a dual-height lobby with a lounge and coffee bar, floor-to-ceiling windows along the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor, and an open-air cupola. It also offers a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, which was redone in 2019.

As part of its recent capital improvements, Pembroke modernized the building’s mechanical systems to improve performance, sustainability and air filtration.

The Cushman & Wakefield team of Michael Katcher, Mark Wooters, John Skolnik and Kyle McFadden represented the landlord in the lease, while the tenant was represented by Colliers brokers Sven Sykes, Bill Zonghetti and Larry Bank.

Requests for comment from the tenant and broker team were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.