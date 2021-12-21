SL Green Realty Corp. announced it just signed AMA Consulting Engineers to a 30,756-square-foot, five-year lease at 825 Eighth Avenue, known as Worldwide Plaza.

This gives the engineering firm a chunk of the 18th floor in the 49-story, 2 million-square-foot building that takes up the entire block between Eighth and Ninth avenues from West 49th to West 50th streets.

Scott Gottlieb of CBRE represented AMA Consulting Engineers in the deal; Jeremy Bier represented SL Green. The asking rent was $70 per square foot.

“The building is part of a unique campus providing multiple dining and fitness opportunities with immediate access to a large outdoor plaza and subway convenience,” Steven Durels, an executive vice president at SL Green, said in a statement.

CBRE and AMA Consulting Engineers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SL Green owns the building along with New York REIT and RXR Realty after taking a 48.7 percent stake in the Midtown West tower with RXR for $1.7 billion in 2017.

In November, Commercial Observer reported that West Monroe Partners, a Chicago-based management consultancy, signed a 10-year lease for 41,715 square feet on the entire 17th floor of Worldwide Plaza with an asking rent of $80 per square foot.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.