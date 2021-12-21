AMA Consulting Engineers Signs for 30K SF at SL Green’s Worldwide Plaza

By December 21, 2021 12:30 pm
reprints
One Worldwide Plaza.
One Worldwide Plaza. Photo: CoStar Group

SL Green Realty Corp. announced it just signed AMA Consulting Engineers to a 30,756-square-foot, five-year lease at 825 Eighth Avenue, known as Worldwide Plaza.

This gives the engineering firm a chunk of the 18th floor in the 49-story, 2 million-square-foot building that takes up the entire block between Eighth and Ninth avenues from West 49th to West 50th streets.

SEE ALSO: JV Nabs National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase for $20M

Scott Gottlieb of CBRE represented AMA Consulting Engineers in the deal; Jeremy Bier represented SL Green. The asking rent was $70 per square foot.

“The building is part of a unique campus providing multiple dining and fitness opportunities with immediate access to a large outdoor plaza and subway convenience,” Steven Durels, an executive vice president at SL Green, said in a statement.

CBRE and AMA Consulting Engineers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SL Green owns the building along with New York REIT and RXR Realty after taking a 48.7 percent stake in the Midtown West tower with RXR for $1.7 billion in 2017.

In November, Commercial Observer reported that West Monroe Partners, a Chicago-based management consultancy, signed a 10-year lease for 41,715 square feet on the entire 17th floor of Worldwide Plaza with an asking rent of $80 per square foot.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

