LA Fitness Inks 42K-SF Lease in DC Suburb Glenarden

LA Fitness has signed a 42,154-square-foot lease at Woodmore Towne Centre, a 245-acre mixed-use development in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Glenarden, Md.

Heritage Partners developed the property in 2010 and manages the retail center.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Reed Smith Relocating to Downtown Miami

The health club will feature its regular gym equipment, plus swimming pool, spa, sauna and group fitness classes, including yoga and indoor cycling. Additionally, it will offer basketball courts, Kids’ Klub with onsite babysitting, and personal training.

“There has been demand for a fully equipped top-flight health club in the Glenarden region, and LA Fitness has the equipment and programs which fulfill that need perfectly,” Terry Richardson, CEO of Heritage Partners, told Commercial Observer.

Located at 2250 Petrie Lane in Prince George’s County, Woodmore is also home to a Children’s National Hospital, Hampton Inn & Suites, banks, office space and residential dwellings.

Woodmere Town Centre, home to Costco, Nordstrom Rack and Best Buy, is highly trafficked, Richardson said.

“Woodmore is also anchored by Wegman’s, which is a high-quality supermarket and huge draw for the community,” he added. “Furthermore, you can get all your needs in one place as we have a large Petco, and a [you will be] able to relax at any of our fast-casual brands, including Chipotle, Cava, Starbucks, Copper Canyon and Silver Diner.”

According to Heritage, by 2023 the average household income within three miles of the retail center will be $106,716.

The health club is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

Heritage Partners represented itself in the deal, while the Seagal Group handled the transaction for the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.