Pet Retailer Chewy Signs HQ Sublease at Plantation Pointe 

Online pet retailer Chewy signed a sublease agreement for a new national headquarters, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which sells pet products online, is taking over Envision Healthcare’s office at the Plantation Pointe office park in Broward County, according to sources familiar with Chewy’s plans. The pet retailer will occupy the 221,59-square-foot space for eight years, the sources added.

Envision Healthcare will be relocating within Broward County and downsizing to 100,000 square feet, the sources said, though it was unclear which building the healthcare provider had chosen.

Commercial Observer was first to report about Chewy’s headquarters relocation to Plantation back in June 2021. The Plantation City Council had approved an incentive package with tax refunds to lure the e-commerce company from its current base across the county, inside the Design Center of the Americas mix-use complex located at 1855 Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

Chewy’s new headquarters will house “all C-suite” executives and 500 new employees, whose annual salary would average $100,000, according to documents filed in June by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, which shepherded the move.

Plantation Pointe, located between N University Drive and W Sunrise Boulevard, encompasses 78 acres and spans 850,000 square feet of office space, according to The Real Deal. Formerly fully occupied by phone manufacturer Motorola, current tenants include Magic Leap, a virtual reality technology start-up.

Colliers’ Jonathan Kingsley represented Chewy, while JLL’s Miles Glascock represented Envision Healthcare. Both declined to comment. A Chewy representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Founded in South Florida in 2011, Chewy has become a behemoth in the pet industry. During the pandemic, as pet ownership and company stock ballooned, the online retailer turned into a $30 billion business, according to the Miami Herald, and earned over $2 billion in revenue this past quarter, per the Associated Press.

