Jon Olmstead, who has spent the past 4 1/2 years as executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield, has returned to Cresa, an international commercial real estate firm, as a principal in the Washington, D.C., office, the role he had when he left the firm in 2017 after 20 years.

Olmstead told Commercial Observer there were numerous reasons for returning, including Cresa’s continuing evolution as a trusted advisor for tenants, its recent hires and development of technologies that have increased the value-add benefits that Cresa provides to its clients.

“As an owner in the company, there is tremendous value in the company’s stock, so that speaks for itself,” Olmstead told CO. “In addition, there is an added layer of accountability and responsibility when it comes to being a Cresa principal, and that certainly appealed to me as well.”

In his role, Olmstead’s short-term goals are consistent with his long-term goals — to continue to grow Cresa’s brand, delivering the results that it has committed to achieving for its clients.

“Now, more than ever, our clients need a conflict-free transparent partner,” Olmstead said. “Cresa continues to build its services around the needs of the occupier.”

For example, workplace strategies are at the forefront of all of the firm’s consulting services as it continues to assist clients in navigating an ever-changing world. The greater Washington, D.C., market has certainly been negatively impacted due to the onset of COVID-19, but Olmstead is optimistic about what’s ahead.

Tod Lickerman, Cresa’s CEO, noted he was thrilled to have Olmstead return to the firm.

“In his 20 years at Cresa, Jon was one of the firm’s top-producing brokers,” he said. “His market knowledge and expertise, along with his strategic planning and financial analysis skills, will strengthen client relationships and ensure they feel confident in their real estate portfolios.”

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.