ConnectOne Bank Lends $55M on South Florida Golf Course Recap

Witkoff Group and PPG Development have landed $55 million of financing for the recapitalization of a golf course resort near Miami, paving the way for new development on the property, Commercial Observer has learned.

ConnectOne Bank provided the $55 million fixed-rate loan for the joint venture’s Diplomat Golf Club and Residences in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Newmark’s Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub led the transaction alongside Nick Scribani.

“This is a generational opportunity to create a world-class golf community in Greater Miami,” Alex Witkoff, principal of Witkoff said in a statement. “There is a scarcity of waterfront, developable land in South Florida and the barriers to entry to create a facility with this amenity package are incredibly high.”

Located at 501 Diplomat Parkway, the Diplomat Golf Club comprises an existing 60-key hotel, a spa and 18-hole golf course designed by former world number one golfer Greg Norman. Current amenities on the 130-acre property include a members-only clubhouse, a 48-slip marina and 10 tennis courts. It also includes entitlements for future development.

Witkoff and PPG said the recapitalization would enable the second phase of development, which includes the extension of the golf course, a 15-acre golf practice facility, and a new clubhouse that contains multiple food and beverage outlets. Expansion plans also call for a new spa, ballroom, 60 guest suites and condo-hotel units with ocean views.

“We look forward to partnering with Witkoff on the next phase of the development,” Ari Pearl, founder and CEO of PPG Development, said in a statement. “Witkoff is a national leader in developing true luxury and they have a passion for the game of golf.”

ConnectOne Bank did not immediately respond for comment on the recap deal.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.