Amerant Bank Inks 10-Year Lease in Broward’s Miramar Park of Commerce

Amerant Bank inked a 10-year lease for 56,494 square feet at the massive Miramar Park of Commerce in Miramar, Fla., landlord Sunbeam Development announced.

The office complex, located at 10500 Marks Way in Broward County, sits between Ronald Reagan Parkway and Miramar Parkway along the Florida 823 highway. Built in 1984, the property contains 30 buildings, totaling 5 million square feet of office, laboratory, pharmacy, light manufacturing and distribution space.

The financial institution will occupy an entire single-story building, which will house more than 300 employees. It could open as early as fall 2022, said Colliers’ Jonathan Kingsley, who represented Sunbeam. The building’s asking rent stood in the “mid-twenties” per square foot, the broker added.

Within the complex, Amerant will be neighbors with another financial institution, Space Coast Credit Union.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., the bank is opening a Miramar outpost for its back-office operations. It provides individuals and businesses with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The bank’s parent company, Amerant Bancorp, reported $16 million in net income during 2021’s second quarter.

CBRE’s Gordon Messinger, who represented the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jarred Goodstein of Colliers was also involved in the transaction, representing the landlord.

Correction: This article was amended to reflect Jarred Goodstein’s role. He represented the landlord, not the tenant as originally reported.