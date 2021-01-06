Indoor Playground, Baby Store Take Space in Flushing’s Tangram Complex

An indoor playground and a baby store have signed leases at Flushing’s massive Tangram mixed-use project, the developers told Commercial Observer.

Funzy Play, an indoor playground and activity zone, inked a 6,000-square-foot lease for 10 years in the retail portion of the development at 37-12 Prince Street. The space will include virtual reality activities, party rooms with ball pits, relaxation rooms for parents, classrooms, slides and climbing structures. The business will offer after-school programs like piano, art, foreign language and ballet classes.

The Queens location will be Funzy Play’s second outpost, after the company opened its first location in Jersey City in 2018.

“When we learned about Tangram and the incredible, family-friend environment they are creating throughout the development, we immediately envisioned Funzy Play’s flagship location there,” said Melody Loi, an executive director at Funzy Play. “Now, more than ever before, families are seeking safe environments for education and play to get children out of the house and complement what they are learning in school, whether virtually or in-person. Funzy Play fulfills that need.”

Queens Baby Store also signed a 10-year, 1,800-square-foot lease in the building. Expanding from one location nearby in Bayside, Queens, the retailer has typical baby accessories like strollers, baby bottles and toys, as well as stroller assembly services.

Warren Lee from Fultonex Realty represented Funzy in the lease negotiations, and Peter Wu represented Queens Baby Store. The developers handled the deals in-house.

F&T Group and SCG America are developing Tangram, which will have 1.2 million square feet of residential condominiums, a Renaissance Hotel, offices and retail. The mall portion will span 275,000 square feet, with a 24,000-square-foot food court, and retailers like Orangetheory Fitness, a 4D movie theater, swimming instructional business Goldfish Swim School and a beer garden.