Dollar Jackpot Takes 10K SF in Downtown Brooklyn

Discount home goods store Dollar Jackpot will open a 10,000-square-foot outpost in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The retailer signed a 10-year lease for the space on the ground floor of the landmarked 81 Willoughby Street between Lawrence and Bridge streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

Dollar Jackpot currently has 11 locations around the city, including one in Flatbush at 2818 Church Avenue. It plans to move-in to 81 Willoughby, also known as the New York and New Jersey Telephone and Telegraph Building, in March, the source said.

The eight-story, office and retail, Beaux-Arts building was built between 1897 and 1898, and designated a landmark in 2004, according to Brownstoner.

Avi Akiva of Tri State Commercial Realty handled the deal for the landlord, 81 Willoughby LLC. Eddie Keda and Chandler Slate, also of Tri State, represented Dollar Jackpot. Akiva did not respond to a request for comment.

Tenants on the office side of the building include SVN CPEX Real Estate, Downtown Medical Management and ABC Legal Services.