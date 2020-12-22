Startup Small Door Veterinary Opens Second NYC Location on Upper East Side

By December 22, 2020 4:37 pm
reprints
1231 Third Avenue.
1231 Third Avenue. Credit: Propertyshark

Small Door Veterinary will open its second location on the Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned. 

SEE ALSO: Whatever Happened to ‘L-Mageddon?’

The startup, which offers subscription-based veterinary service, signed for 2,620 square feet at the Chetrit Group’s 1231 Third Avenue, at the corner of East 71st Street. It will be the three-year-old company’s second location after opening its inaugural outpost in the West Village in January of this year. 

Zachary Diamond and Greg Tannor of Lee & Associates represented Small Door, while Jeff Winick, Patty Holmstrom and Michael Shkreli of Winick Realty Group represented Chetrit. 

The deal for the Third Avenue location was negotiated entirely during COVID, according to someone with knowledge of the transaction.

Chetrit purchased the mixed-use property in 2018 after it had cycled through several owners, including Thor Equities and SL Green Realty Corp., over the course of a few years. The four-story building includes 20 apartments and about 16,000 square feet of retail space. 

Small Door, founded in 2017, raised a $3.5 million seed round in 2019, and is backed by the founders of Silicon Valley successes like Warby Parker, Flatiron Health and Sweetgreen

It joins a crop of startups looking to disrupt health care for pets and humans alike. Bond Vet, a veterinary urgent care startup, has opened three locations in New York since last year; membership-based health care company One Medical has locations cropping up throughout the boroughs; and prescription delivery startup Medly Pharmacy recently opened a three-story office and pharmacy in Bushwick.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Pedestrians cross in front of some of the repair work to the L line in January 2019.
Leases  ·  Sales
New York City

Whatever Happened to ‘L-Mageddon?’

By David M. Levitt
7600 Assateague Drive
Leases  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

TJ Maxx Leases 205K SF Industrial Space at Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center in Maryland

By Keith Loria
Innovation And Design Building In Boston.
Sales  ·  Office
Boston

Related Buys Half of Boston’s Innovation & Design Building for $355M

By Chava Gourarie