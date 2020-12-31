Brooklyn Army Terminal Renews With Guggenheim, Military Electronics Manufacturer

The Brooklyn Army Terminal has renewed several leases, including a significant one with the Guggenheim Museum, and signed a handful of smaller new tenants, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, its landlord, told Commercial Observer.

The Guggenheim inked the largest of the recent deals at the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, industrial complex, renewing 31,200 square feet of storage space at Brooklyn Army Terminal’s Building B. IEH Corporation, which manufactures electronic parts for aerospace and military technologies, re-upped its 20,400-square-foot space in the building at 140 58th Street. Eyeglass maker Lowercase NYC also renewed 2,160 square feet in Building B.

A number of new tenants signed on at the city-owned industrial property as well, including Cohen Mattresses with 1,725 square feet and fulfillment center Pick N Pack Hub with 4,820 square feet. Elsewhere in the complex, sample garment manufacturer Button Down Factory signed a new lease for 4,235 square feet in Building A. And, in the Annex, the BAT’s small manufacturing hub, Saleh & Dirani Architectural Models leased 2,405 square feet, custom adaptive bicycle maker AdaptAbility took 2,237 square feet, and furniture maker Max Wang Studio took 1,127 square feet.

Asking rents in the former military warehouse range from $18 to $22 a square foot.

The complex has kept up a brisk pace of leasing during the pandemic. Military garment maker Bestec Concept and HVAC manufacturer Avalanche Air both doubled their space in the BAT in October, as Commercial Observer previously reported. The EDC hired a team from Cushman & Wakefield last year to lease up hundreds of thousands of square feet in the 1.8 million-square-foot industrial property along the East River waterfront.