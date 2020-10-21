Military Garment Maker, Salad Dressing Company Expand at Brooklyn Army Terminal

A military uniform maker, an HVAC manufacturer, a salad dressing company and a fabric recycler all significantly expanded their spaces at the Brooklyn Army Terminal recently, according to owner New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Bestec Concept, which makes uniforms for the armed forces and the U.S. Postal Service, inked the biggest expansion out of the four tenants by doubling its factory in the Sunset Park industrial complex at 140 58th Street. The company inked a 10-year renewal lease for 79,000 square feet, which is a big step up from its previous 39,500-square-foot space. The garment manufacturer moved into the former army supply terminal in 2016 after growing too large for its Long Island City factory.

“Over the last several months we’ve seen a surprising number of tenants come back and say, ‘we’re ready to expand,’” said Rachel Loeb, chief operating officer at Brooklyn Army Terminal. “We really believe in not only New York City but in the workforce and the kind of growth we can have here.”

Avalanche Air, a company that designs and builds heating and air-conditioning systems, nearly tripled its footprint in an expansion from 6,890 square feet to 19,370 square feet on a 10-year lease.

And Japanese salad dressing producer Momo Dressing signed a one-year lease extension as part of its expansion from 2,406 square feet to 5,144 square feet.

Nonprofit fabric recycler Fabscrap also opted to grow from 4,140 square feet to 7,208 square feet, and it signed a one-year extension of its two-year lease.

“When we needed to expand at the beginning of the year, BAT had space that worked perfectly and we were able to move quickly,” said Jessica Schreiber, founder and CEO of Fabscrap. “Then, when we had to close just a few short weeks later due to COVID, BAT was very supportive and flexible so that we could survive. Even though there is still some uncertainty, I love and trust New Yorkers’ respect for each others’ space and health, knowing we are all doing what we can to protect our work and our communities.”