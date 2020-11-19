Amazon Extends NYC Leasing Streak With East New York Deal

Jeff Bezos strikes again.

Amazon has leased 211,000 square feet of newly developed warehouse space in East New York, Brooklyn, to use as a delivery center.

The center, at 12555 Flatlands Avenue, spans two warehouses and will serve as a last-mile depot, Adam Gordon, president and managing partner of landlord Wildflower Ltd. confirmed.

Wildflower purchased two neighboring warehouses, a former PepsiCo distribution center at 12555 Flatlands Avenue, and a second warehouse at 12595 Flatlands Avenue, for $25.3 million in 2019, according to property records. Amazon will occupy the newly constructed campus on the lots, which includes two warehouses spanning 96,970 square feet each with additional parking space, according to the Department of Buildings and Wildflower’s website. The center is scheduled to open in the second half of 2021 (Crain’s New York Business first reported the lease).

Another Amazon facility in the same neighborhood, at 2300 Linden Boulevard, will also open in 2021 as a logistics center.

This is the latest in a string of leases for Amazon throughout the five boroughs, as it races to meet the sharp increase in demand for Prime and same-day delivery due to the pandemic.

The e-commerce giant recently took over 300,000 square feet at Thor Equities’ industrial development in Brooklyn’s Red Hook, at 280 Richards Street, Commercial Observer reported. It has also reportedly leased a one-million-square-foot warehouse in Maspeth, Queens, and just under one million square feet in Staten Island, according to the New York Post.

Amazon is on a leasing tear throughout the country as well, and has leased more industrial space than any other company to meet shifting consumer demand. It is leasing space in urban centers in the race for last-mile domination, as well as outside secondary and tertiary cities as it expands its nationwide delivery network.