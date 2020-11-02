Amazon Signs Large Warehouse Lease in Red Hook

Amazon has closed on a warehouse lease at Thor Equities’ industrial development in Red Hook, Commercial Observer has learned.

The e-commerce giant signed a 20-year lease for 311,796 square feet at 280 Richards Street, an industrial development on the Brooklyn waterfront, adjacent to Ikea, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. CBRE also reported the lease, without naming the tenant.

The lease will include some mezzanine and office space, as well as rooftop parking. Amazon will begin occupying the space starting next year, per the source.

The 7.7-acre project, named Red Hoek Point, was initially planned as an office development but the developer pivoted in 2019, switching the site to a last-mile warehousing project. The earlier plans would have included 795,000 square feet of office space, and 23,000 square feet of retail.

Amazon has been on a national leasing spree, and has also made moves in New York City, to support skyrocketing e-commerce sales. Amazon recently leased a 1 million-square-foot industrial space in Queens for a delivery station, according to Business Insider. It also leased 40,000 square feet of office space at 25 Kent in Williamsburg last month for Amazon Studios. It also has an Amazon Prime station at 850 Third Avenue, further south along the Brooklyn waterfront.

Thor and Amazon declined to comment on the deal. “We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap,” a spokesperson for Amazon said.

Update: this story has been updated to reflect that the lease is for 311,796 square feet, not 151,000.