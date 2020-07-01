DC’s 99M Filling Up With 30K SF of New Leases

Aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin Corporation has leased 20,000 square feet at 99 M, an 11-story, 234,000-square-foot office development in Washington, D.C., with landlord Polinger Development Company, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The company will be moving to the building’s top floor.

Additionally, Swedish automaker-turned-federal-contractor Saab leased approximately 10,000 square feet on the building’s 10th floor.

Adam Biberaj, Lincoln Property Company’s senior vice president and managing director, represented the landlord on both leases. The rents were not disclosed.

In February, Commercial Observer reported that Polinger Development Company acquired the Capitol Riverfront property from Skanska in a $163 million deal.

Located at 99 M Street, SE, the LEED Gold building is situated just a block from Nationals Park and the Navy Yard Metro station.

Other notable tenants in the building include CommonGrounds Workplace, Wells Fargo and GiveCampus. Approximately 12,000 square feet in the building remains vacant.

Chris Bynum, JLL’s managing director of brokerage, represented Saab in its lease, while Bynum and the firm’s Vice President Matt Sonne, represented Lockheed Martin.