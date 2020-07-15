Comstock Adds Macerich Veteran to DC Office

Comstock has appointed real estate veteran John Harrison as senior vice president of development at its commercial real estate asset management subsidiary, CDS Asset Management, LC, according to the company.

“Comstock has a great track record of delivering complicated mixed-use projects,” Harrison told Commercial Observer. “In addition, Chris Clemente, our CEO, outlined an exciting vision for the company’s future and the firm’s commitment to developing best-in-class properties that bring world-class placemaking to the communities we work in.”

Harrison comes to Comstock after nearly a decade as a vice president and senior vice president of development at The Macerich Company. One of his most noteworthy projects was the $600 million, 1.4 million-square-foot development of Tysons Phase 1, which included the 500,000-square-foot Tysons Tower, the 429-unit Vita residential tower, the 300-key Hyatt Regency and large outdoor public plaza surrounded by numerous dining and entertainment venues.

“John is the best head of development I’ve worked with,” said Timothy Steffan, Comstock’s executive vice president of asset management, development and leasing, who worked with Harrison on the Tysons Phase 1 mixed-use expansion and development. “Having him on our team is both professionally and personally rewarding.”

In his new role, Harrison will be charged with leading a team responsible for the development of two of the largest transit-oriented and mixed-use projects in the Washington, D.C. area. Additionally, Harrison will lead other development and construction activities related to the growing portfolio of Comstock’s assets in Arlington, Fairfax, and Loudoun Counties in Northern Virginia.

“Initially, I’m focused on integrating with the team and using my experience on other large complex projects to help the team continue to deliver great projects on time and on budget,” Harrison said. “The company is absolutely committed to the health and well-being of the team. There have been a lot more virtual meetings than we’d have before the pandemic, but we’re all committed to getting through this together.”

Previously, Harrison served in other management positions at Wilmorite, Inc. and HSBC Mortgage Corporation.