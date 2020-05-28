Mitsubishi International Stays Put at 655 Third Avenue

Mitsubishi International Corporation inked a deal to keep its 120,000-square-foot office at 655 Third Avenue in Midtown East, landlord the Durst Organization announced.

The Japanese company signed a three-year extension for its space on the entire second through sixth floors of the 30-story building between East 41st and East 42nd Streets, according to the landlord. Asking rent was in the $70s per square foot.

The news was first reported by The Real Deal.

Mitsubishi first moved to 655 Third Avenue in 2004 and signed a 10-year renewal in 2012 when it reworked and expanded its digs, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“We are pleased Mitsubishi International has extended its lease for its US headquarters at 655 Third Avenue,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, the president of the Durst Organization, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our valued and long-standing relationship with Mitsubishi International.”

Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo, Ashlea Aaron and Tanya Grimaldo of Durst handled the deal in-house for the landlord. Newmark Knight Frank’s Moshe Sukenik, Noel Flagg and E.N. Cutler represented Mitsubishi.

A spokesman for NKF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 425,000 square foot property include intellectual property non-profit the International Trademark Association, accountant Marcum Group and insurer Nippon Life Insurance.

Mistubishi’s renewal is the second huge deal for Durst this week. The landlord signed a 232,000-square-foot lease with video-sharing app TikTok at One Five One, formally known as Four Times Square, as CO reported.