Finance Firm Hickory Lane Signs Lease at 530 Seventh Ave

Hickory Lane Capital Management has committed to a new headquarters in the Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The financial firm signed a three-year lease for 2,100 square feet on the seventh floor at Savitt Partners’ 530 Seventh Avenue, a 30-story office tower between West 38th and West 39th Streets, according to information from Savitt.

Christina Combias of Voro Real Estate represented Hickory Lane in the deal, while Brian Neugeboren, Nicole Goetz and Alicia Parente of Savitt represented the landlord in-house. Asking rent at the property was $62 per square foot.

The deal also provides Hickory Lane with access to 530 Seventh, a 30,000-square-foot flexible workspace with access to additional meeting rooms and coworking options, as well as the building’s suite of amenities.

Hickory Lane is a newly launched asset manager, led by founder Joshua Pearl, the former managing director at Brahman Capital and CFO Yosef Metal, formerly the CFO of Soros Capital.

“The personal attention we received from Bob [Savitt] and his team to ensure that our space would be up and running for New York City’s pending reopening was truly above and beyond,” Pearl said in a prepared statement.

Other tenants at the property include flexspace firm Knotel, healthcare consultancy Precision Xtract, a healthcare consultancy, angel investor group 10X Ventures, and boutique ad firm Fred and Farid, the last three of which subleased space last October.