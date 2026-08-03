Visual Effects Studio Phosphene Takes 7K SF at 90 Broad Street

Emmy nominated visual effects studio Phosphene has inked a 7,383-square-foot lease at Princeton International’s 90 Broad Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, according to tenant broker Avison Young.

Phosphene will move from its current office at 5 Hanover Square, also in the Financial District, as the building is being converted from an office property into a residential tower.

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The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $63.76 during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from Colliers.

Oliver Petrovic and Story Langston from Avison Young represented Phosphene in the lease, while Jon Fein from Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

“The conversion pipeline is steadily reducing the supply of office space, making it increasingly important for tenants to plan ahead and act decisively,” Petrovic said in a statement. “For this client, the relocation became an opportunity to create a purpose-built environment that better aligns with the needs of a growing post-production company.”

C&W did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

“The challenge of moving a visual effects studio is always an underestimated real estate task,” Vivian Connolly, CEO of Phosphene, said in a statement. “Oliver and his team understood the task at hand and navigated the New York City real estate climate intelligently and efficiently. We are looking forward to our new and improved fully customized space.”

Built in 1932, 90 Broad Street spans a full block between Stone and Bridge streets. Other tenants in the building include law firm Sher Termonte and STEM nonprofit BEAM.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.