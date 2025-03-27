Wholesale Marketplace Faire Takes 20K SF at 26 West 17th Street

Wholesale marketplace Faire is opening an office in the Flatiron District.

Faire, which helps retailers find and buy merchandise for their stores, has signed a lease for 20,000 square feet on the ninth and 12th floors of Winter Properties’ 26 West 17th Street, according to landlord broker CBRE (CBRE).

“[The tenant] sought turnkey space solutions emphasizing modern design and high-end materials and finishes,” CBRE’s David Stockel, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Taylor Walker, said in a statement. “26 West 17th Street met the needs of the tenants with its offering, which successfully brought occupancy in the building to 100 percent.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown South averaged $78.03 per square foot in February.

CBRE’s Conor Krup, Jeff Fischer and Sacha Zarba represented the tenant in the deal. Spokespeople for Faire and Winter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal seems to represent a relocation for Faire, which opened an office in Greenwich Village in 2022 for its nearly 50 employees, according to a press release.

Faire, which also has offices in London, San Francisco and Toronto, isn’t the only new tenant at Winter’s 12-story midblock building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas.

Mercury Technologies, a fintech firm working with startup companies, signed a lease for 10,000 square feet on the 10th floor of the building, while Scale Microgrids, which provides financing options for microgrid customers and other energy projects, took 10,000 square feet on the 11th floor, according to CBRE.

CBRE’s Stockel and Walker represented Scale, while it was unclear who brokered the deal for Mercury. The CBRE brokers also represented the landlord in both deals.

