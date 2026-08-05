Rowland Hobbs is CEO and co-founder of Stake, a fintech platform that rewards renters with cash back, working to make renting financially rewarding. Before Stake, he led design and innovation at Teneo and served as head of product design for Accenture North America, and he founded Post+Beam, an innovation design firm, and Linea, a computer vision driven photo sharing app. Rowland is based in Dallas, TX.

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(04:10) – Why Rent Was Left Out of Loyalty

(06:00) – Loyalty Programs Go Multifamily

(08:30) – Financial Amenities vs. Flashy Perks

(12:20) – Cash back for Delinquency, Retention & Vacancy

(14:40) – Rewarding Renters Instead of Punishing Them

(15:50) – Bilt Rewards

(24:50) – Stake’s Cash back Business Model

(27:10) – Cash back by Property Type

(28:50) – UMoveFree Acquisition in Texas

(31:10) – Vertical Integration in Multifamily

(32:20) – Rising Housing Costs & Renter Churn

(36:50) – Renter Loyalty’s Next 25 Years

(38:50) – Collaboration Superpower: Barack Obama & Loyalty Program’s Inventor

🏙️ Learn more:

–Visit Stake

–Rowland Hobbs on LinkedIn

🏙️ Virtual Events coming up:

–AI & Innovation Forum: Multifamily: on 9/29

–SFR / BTR Forum: on 10/22

🏙️ In-person Events coming up:

–Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16

–South Florida Capital & Development Forum: in Miami on 10/15

–Finance Forum: in NYC on 11/3

–All upcoming events

🏙️ Connect with Tangent:

-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn

-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn

-Tangent on LinkedIn

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