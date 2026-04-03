Law Firm Sher Tremonte Renews 26K-SF Lease at 90 Broad Street

Law firm Sher Tremonte has inked a 10-year lease renewal at Princeton International Properties’ 90 Broad Street, Commercial Observer can first report.

The law firm, which bills itself as a “one of New York City’s most highly regarded litigation boutiques,” has renewed its lease for the 26,405 square feet it occupies on the Class A office building’s entire 22nd and 23rd floors, where it has been a tenant since 2017, according to tenant broker JLL.

Sher Tremonte was represented by JLL’s Seth Hecht, while the landlord was represented in house by Josh Turman and by Cushman & Wakefield’s Jon Fein. JLL and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for additional comments.

“Securing a long-term renewal with Sher Tremonte underscores the continued strength and appeal of 90 Broad Street as a premier Financial District address,” Turman said in a statement. “We remain committed to delivering the kind of environment that meets the expectations of our tenants, their employees and their clients.”

Built in 1932, 90 Broad Street is a 25-story, 410,000-square-foot building with amenities that include a massive Beaux Arts lobby, on-site management and a conference center. Other tenants in the building include employment law firm Shegerian & Associates, STEM nonprofit BEAM, as well as civil rights, criminal defense and commercial litigation firm Bloch & White.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.