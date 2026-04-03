Leases   ·   Office Leases

Law Firm Sher Tremonte Renews 26K-SF Lease at 90 Broad Street

By April 3, 2026 9:55 am
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JLL's Seth Hecht and 90 Broad Street.
JLL's Seth Hecht and 90 Broad Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; Courtesy Princeton International Properties

Law firm Sher Tremonte has inked a 10-year lease renewal at Princeton International Properties90 Broad Street, Commercial Observer can first report. 

The law firm, which bills itself as a “one of New York City’s most highly regarded litigation boutiques,” has renewed its lease for the 26,405 square feet it occupies on the Class A office building’s entire 22nd and 23rd floors, where it has been a tenant since 2017, according to tenant broker JLL

SEE ALSO: 2028 Olympics Hospitality Team Signs Big Office Lease in Downtown L.A.

Sher Tremonte was represented by JLL’s Seth Hecht, while the landlord was represented in house by Josh Turman and by Cushman & Wakefield’s Jon Fein. JLL and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for additional comments.

“Securing a long-term renewal with Sher Tremonte underscores the continued strength and appeal of 90 Broad Street as a premier Financial District address,” Turman said in a statement. “We remain committed to delivering the kind of environment that meets the expectations of our tenants, their employees and their clients.”

Built in 1932, 90 Broad Street is a 25-story, 410,000-square-foot building with amenities that include a massive Beaux Arts lobby, on-site management and a conference center. Other tenants in the building include employment law firm Shegerian & Associates, STEM nonprofit BEAM, as well as civil rights, criminal defense and commercial litigation firm Bloch & White

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

90 Broad Street, Josh Turman, Seth Hecht, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, Sher Tremonte
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