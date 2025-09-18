STEM Nonprofit BEAM Takes 5K SF at 90 Broad Street

Bridge to Enter Advanced Mathematics (BEAM), a nonprofit providing low-income students with opportunities to learn topics related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), is moving within Manhattan’s Financial District.

BEAM has signed a lease for 5,286 square feet on part of the ninth floor of Princeton International Properties’ 90 Broad Street, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Texas Capital Takes 7K SF at 520 Fifth Avenue

The lease, which runs for five years and three months, represents a relocation for BEAM, which will move from its current spot a quarter-mile away at 55 Exchange Place, according to its website.

However, the deal also represents BEAM’s first “dedicated New York City office,” as it’s currently in nonprofit Edwin Gould Foundation for Children’s space at 55 Exchange Place, according to Lee.

“Bridge to Enter Advanced Mathematics has been actively working to help underserved students excel in math and science for 15 years,” Alan Friedman, executive managing director at Lee & Associates, said in a statement.

“It was an honor to work with them to find the ideal location for their first dedicated office space in New York City,” Friedman added. “90 Broad Street is a sun-filled office space in a perfect location for a growing organization such as BEAM.”

Lee’s Friedman and Noah Caspi brokered the deal for the tenant, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Jonathan Fein and Tim Hanna represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for BEAM, Princeton and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BEAM will move into its new space at the 25-story building between Bridge and Stone streets in November. The nonprofit serves students from middle school through college, helping them to “engage in deep mathematical problem-solving and logical reasoning” and “thrive as STEM majors and professionals,” according to Lee.

BEAM will join several other office tenants at 90 Broad Street, including community planning organization FHI Studio, scholarship program nonprofit Student Sponsor Partners and window and door specialist Then and Now Windows, which all signed deals at the building in September 2023.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.