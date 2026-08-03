Federal IT contractor TekSynap has signed a long-term lease for a 26,500-square-foot floor at BXP’s Reston Town Center in Northern Virginia.

TekSynap provides cloud integration, cybersecurity, software development and IT modernization services for civilian, defense and intelligence agencies. The Reston-based company will relocate less than a mile from 1900 Oracle Way to the second floor of 11921 Freedom Drive.

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The new office will house TekSynap’s core services team and serve as what the company described as a digital nerve center for its operations. TekSynap employs about 1,800 people, including subcontractors.

The transaction marks another office lease at BXP’s 5 million-square-foot Reston Town Center mixed-use campus.

“TekSynap’s move to Reston Town Center underscores the demand for workplaces that combine high-quality office space with a vibrant, amenity-rich environment,” Erin Cotter, BXP’s vice president of office leasing, said in a statement.

TekSynap CEO Kam Jinnah said the relocation reflects the company’s rapid expansion in the government technology sector, particularly as artificial intelligence reshapes information technology.

“Our growth has not come easily; it has been earned through technical excellence, responsiveness, and an unwavering commitment to our customers’ missions,” Jinnah said in a statement. “Taking major space in the heart of the Reston Town Center is a meaningful milestone for our company.”

Cole Spalding of Newmark represented TekSynap in the lease and announced the deal on Monday.

Reston Town Center includes approximately 50 retailers, more than 30 restaurants and a newer expansion adjacent to the Silver Line’s Metro station with two office towers, the 39-story Skymark apartment tower, dual-branded Marriott hotels and 60,000 square feet of retail.

During the second quarter, BXP completed approximately 1.8 million square feet of leasing across its portfolio, while executives attributed a decline in net income partly to the planned sale of Sumner Square in Washington, D.C. BXP also has six properties under contract for sale totaling $240 million, including two office buildings in the District, as it continues to reshape its portfolio.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.