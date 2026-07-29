Richman Group, Monadnock Plan to Build 420 Units in East Harlem

Get a little place in Harlem and you’ll figure it out.

Developers Richman Group and Monadnock Development — in a joint venture — have filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) to construct a 420-unit residential building at 243 East 125th Street in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood.

The plan, which was filed July 26 by Richman Group President Kristin Miller, calls for the construction of a 14-story mixed-use building with 648,000 square feet of residential space, 82,000 square feet of commercial space and a 10,700-square-foot community facility. Construction is scheduled to begin by early 2027.

Paul Carr of S9 Architecture is the registered architect on the project. Spokespeople for S9 Architecture, Richman Group and Monadnock Development did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If approved, the building’s second through 14th floors would each include between 28 and 38 apartments, according to the DOB plans. The plans also note there will be 65 parking spaces, plus a lot attendant on staff, and bicycle storage for 218 bikes. In addition, the developers are planning for two retail spaces, a social services office, and amenities including a lounge, a gym, a kids playroom and a multipurpose room.

The building, on the corner of 125th Street and Second Avenue, would be part of the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s B-East (East 125th Street Development project), a 17,337-square-foot, city-owned property where the city aims to add more mixed-income housing.

B-East is part of the broader East 125th Street Development project first approved in 2008, which will ultimately build housing on three land parcels and include about 1.7 million square feet of residential, retail and commercial development. Since the project launched, it has already delivered 451 housing units — including 344 affordable units — and 65,000 square feet of retail space.

The Mamdani administration is also working toward a goal to bring 200,000 new homes to New York City over the next decade.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.