Artificial intelligence continues to make waves in real estate as Uniti AI, an AI-powered agent platform for commercial real estate operators, announced Tuesday a $4 million seed round to automate lead engagement and conversion rates.

Venture capital firm Prudence led the round, with participation from Alate Partners, Flex Capital, Observer Capital and RE Angels.

A mix of strategic investors and operators also joined the round, including L.D. Salmanson, CEO at Cherre; Ray Iglesias, chairman at Ubiquity Global Services; Christophe Garnier, CEO at Upflex; Michael McCullough, chairman at KMC Solutions; and the Altman/Fein family.

Having operated for 18 months in stealth mode, proptech startup Uniti AI now plans to use the funding to expand its AI sales agents. These virtual reps aim to help real estate operators streamline sales and leasing by automating lead engagement across email, texting/SMS, website chat and voice communication, said Francesco Decamilli, co-founder and CEO of Uniti AI.

“Later this year, we’ll be releasing voice as well,” Decamilli said. “Our vision, more broadly, is to create the AI backbone for all real estate operations.”

Manhattan-based Uniti AI’s platform is large language model (LLM) native, supported by a team of 10 employees. It enables real estate operators across office and coworking, self-storage, multifamily and brokerage to deploy customizable AI agents tailored to their workflows and customer interactions, according to the company.

While AI agents have been available to multifamily sector clients for years, Uniti AI saw a wider real estate market to address.

“What’s different about us is that we were built in a post-OpenAI, API world,” said Decamilli, referencing the firm driving generative AI (OpenAI) as well as Application Programming Interface, a way for integrating AI into everyday work. “So we took a modular, agentic approach to our tech stack. We’re not building for one industry. We’re building for all of the real estate sectors — coworking, office, self-storage, brokerage, multifamily — every segment that needs a fast, scalable engine. And because we’re building on an LLM-native, more modularized approach, we view this flexibility really as our advantage.”

Uniti AI’s chief components are AI agents, such as “Lili,” which work with a client, said Decamilli.

“She’s an AI and her lifeform is email,” Decamilli explained. “She has an email address, just like you do. She works out of an Outlook inbox for all intents and purposes. She is an employee of the [client] company, and she, just like a human, engages leads, conversationally answers their questions, qualifies them, and drives them through the process. Her lifeform today is email and SMS, like text messages. Later this year, we will add voice as another capability.

“So Lili works for ABS Partners, an owner of assets in the New York tri-state area, and they’re getting leads all day long from CoStar and from commercial real estate brokers who are inquiring about space. Like, ‘Do you have anything for a tenant who’s looking for 2,000 square feet?’ They’re getting tens, if not hundreds, of these a week. And in real estate, time is money, and speed to lead is really important. Whoever first engages those leads, provides options and gets the tour booked has the highest likelihood of closing the deal. Lili is an AI agent that receives all of the leads that come from brokers inquiring about the ABS properties, and she immediately responds to them.”

Jason Fein, partner at ABS Partners Real Estate, agreed.

“In real estate, a quick response with accurate details is critical. Uniti AI ensures every lead is engaged immediately, allowing our team to focus on closing deals instead of chasing inquiries,” Fein said in a statement. “Lili, our AI leasing agent, has become an indispensable part of our leasing strategy.”

Uniti AI’s investors foresee similar demand in the industry.

“At Observer Capital, we’re always looking to back transformative technologies that drive efficiency and innovation across industries,” said Observer Capital’s managing partner, Joseph Meyer. “Our investment in Uniti AI represents a strategic move to bring cutting-edge AI solutions to real estate and other key sectors. Given our ownership of the Commercial Observer and deep relationships with top real estate firms, we see immense potential for Uniti AI’s platform to enhance decision-making, automate processes, and unlock new value for our clients. This investment aligns with our broader vision of leveraging technology to modernize legacy sectors and create lasting impact.”

Clients across more than 10 countries, including in Europe and Asia, use Uniti AI’s multilingual agents to qualify leads, schedule appointments and drive conversions, the company said. Through instant, persistent and conversational engagement, the startup said it has doubled lead-to-customer conversion rates.

“We are in the early innings of enterprise agentic adoption,” Gavin Myers, founder and managing partner of Prudence, said in a statement. “Uniti AI has already proven the immense appetite to automate previously manual workflows across major real estate companies. Francesco and Emre Altinok, CTO and co-founder, are the kind of founders we look for at Prudence, and we could not be more excited to be a part of delivering AI automation across this vast industry sector.”

