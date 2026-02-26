Leases   ·   Office Leases

Manhattan Psychiatry Group Signs 5K-SF Lease at 515 Madison Avenue

By February 26, 2026 12:21 pm
reprints
Martin McGrath of GFP Real Estate and 515 Madison Avenue.
Martin McGrath of GFP Real Estate and 515 Madison Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

GFP Real Estate has signed three new leases at 515 Madison Avenue spanning about 12,000 square feet.

The largest of the three deals was for Manhattan Psychiatry Group, which signed a lease for 4,558 square feet on the 16th floor of the 42-story Plaza District building for a term of three years, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: In Southern California, Aerospace and Defense Are Once Again Taking Off

The asking rent in the building was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24, according to a report from CBRE.

Matthew Mahland of Savills negotiated on behalf of Manhattan Psychiatry Group in the deal, while Martin McGrath and Kephra Stone represented GFP Real Estate in-house alongside William Grover of Newmark.

Newmark and Savills did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, alternative asset management firm Whitebox Advisors signed a four-year, 3,956-square-foot lease on the 34th floor of the building. Owen Reda of CBRE, who handled negotiations for the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lastly, home equity lending company Spring EQ inked a three-year deal for 3,956 square feet on the 42nd floor, with Jonathan Anapol of Manhattan Prime Realty representing the tenant in the transaction.

Spring EQ, which is relocating from Midtown East, was looking for a full floor with ambiance and found it on the top floor of 515 Madison, which has views facing three directions, according to Anapol.

The leases follow a January announcement that GFP closed on an $86.5 million deal with Apple Bank to refinance the 350,000-square-foot Class A office tower, which helped them buy out ATCO Properties & Management’s remaining 40 percent stake in the property.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

515 Madison Avenue, Jonathan Anapol, Kephra Stone, Martin McGrath, Matthew Mahland, Owen Reda, William Grover, CBRE, GFP Real Estate, Manhattan Prime Realty, Manhattan Psychiatry Group, Newmark, Savills, Spring EQ, Whitebox Advisors
Rafi Benor (top), and Eli Yadid of KSRNY and 526 Baltic Street in Brooklyn.
Special Purpose · Leases
New York City

Erudite Preschool to Open 4K-SF School at Brooklyn’s 526 Baltic Street

By Amanda Schiavo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 24 Starlink internet satellites soars into space after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base as seen from Santee, Calif.
Industrial · Leases
California

In Southern California, Aerospace and Defense Are Once Again Taking Off

By Nick Trombola
Related Ross's Stephen Ross and Esperanté Corporate Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Office · Leases
Florida

Stephen Ross Lands $145M Refi for Older West Palm Office Building

By Julia Echikson