Jemal Equities Refinances D.C. Office Building With $27M CMBS Loan

Jemal Equities has landed a $27 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan for 1750 H Street NW in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

The loan, from Citibank and arranged by Meridian Capital Group, follows the July 2025 purchase of the building by Jemal for $28.5 million. At the time, the 123,000-square-foot office building was almost completely vacant, but has seen significant leasing momentum since, according to the lender.

Purchased with a short-term bridge loan, the new round of financing retires the initial acquisition funding with fixed-rate, permanent debt, according to Meridian.

“Matthew Jemal laid out his game plan from day one — acquire the building with high vacancy, bridge it, lease it up, and take it out with permanent debt — and he executed it within a single year,” Meridian’s Cary Pollack, who arranged the financing alongside Judah Neuman, said in a statement, referring to Jemal Equities’ founder. “It is rare to see a business plan come full circle that quickly, and it speaks to the strength of the sponsorship and the quality of the asset.”

Citibank did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Matthew Jemal could not be reached for comment.

Tenants in the Downtown D.C. building near the White House and World Bank include World Food Program USA, Kids in Need of Defense, the U.S. General Services Administration and the Glenmede Trust Company.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.