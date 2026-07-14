Leases   ·   Retail

Ice Cream Shop Scoop N Scootery to Open at 162 Bleecker Street

By July 14, 2026 11:59 am
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Mark Kapnick of Lee & Associates NYC and a sundae from Scoop N Scootery.
Mark Kapnick of Lee & Associates NYC and a sundae from Scoop N Scootery. PHOTOS: Courtesy Lee & Associates NYC; Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

We all scream for ice cream, and come this fall there will be another option for New Yorkers to grab themselves a sweet frozen treat. Or, better yet, have it delivered to their door. 

Scoop N Scootery, an ice cream delivery franchise, will open its first New York City location in September at Acram Group’s 162 Bleecker Street in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. The ice cream company signed a 15-year, 1,325-square-foot lease for the property’s ground-floor retail space, according to landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC.

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Asking rent for the space was $175 per square foot. Mark Kapnick and Jordan Cohen from Lee represented the landlord, while Lucas Kooyman from Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions represented the tenant. Kooyman did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment. 

“New York City is a milestone market for any growing retail brand, and there’s no better place to make that debut than Bleecker Street,” Kapnick said in a statement. “Scoop N Scootery wanted a location that immediately establishes its presence in one of the country’s most recognized retail corridors.  With exceptional foot traffic, an outstanding mix of food-and-beverage operators and very little available space, Bleecker Street checked every box.” 

Founded over 10 years ago, Scoop N Scootery started with two guys — Austin Crittenden and Sean Sally — and an ice cream truck. After a year and a half of working out of a food truck — and literally delivering ice cream by scooter — Crittenden and Sally opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Arlington, Va. Now, the franchise has locations in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, New Jersey and North Carolina. 

162 Bleecker Street is an 11-story, commercial building between Sullivan and Thompson streets. It’s unclear whether Scoop N Scootery will replace current retail tenant Li-Lac Chocolates in its new spot.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

162 Bleecker Street, Austin Crittenden, Jordan Cohen, Lucas Kooyman, Mark Kapnick, Sean Sally, Acram Group, Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions, Lee & Associates, Scoop N Scootery
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