Ice Cream Shop Scoop N Scootery to Open at 162 Bleecker Street

We all scream for ice cream, and come this fall there will be another option for New Yorkers to grab themselves a sweet frozen treat. Or, better yet, have it delivered to their door.

Scoop N Scootery, an ice cream delivery franchise, will open its first New York City location in September at Acram Group’s 162 Bleecker Street in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. The ice cream company signed a 15-year, 1,325-square-foot lease for the property’s ground-floor retail space, according to landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC.

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Asking rent for the space was $175 per square foot. Mark Kapnick and Jordan Cohen from Lee represented the landlord, while Lucas Kooyman from Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions represented the tenant. Kooyman did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

“New York City is a milestone market for any growing retail brand, and there’s no better place to make that debut than Bleecker Street,” Kapnick said in a statement. “Scoop N Scootery wanted a location that immediately establishes its presence in one of the country’s most recognized retail corridors. With exceptional foot traffic, an outstanding mix of food-and-beverage operators and very little available space, Bleecker Street checked every box.”

Founded over 10 years ago, Scoop N Scootery started with two guys — Austin Crittenden and Sean Sally — and an ice cream truck. After a year and a half of working out of a food truck — and literally delivering ice cream by scooter — Crittenden and Sally opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Arlington, Va. Now, the franchise has locations in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, New Jersey and North Carolina.

162 Bleecker Street is an 11-story, commercial building between Sullivan and Thompson streets. It’s unclear whether Scoop N Scootery will replace current retail tenant Li-Lac Chocolates in its new spot.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.