Finance   ·   Refinance

Affinius Capital Provides $35M Refi for Grocery-Office Asset Near Houston

The 198,000-square-foot Village Green at Bridgeland Central is owned by Howard Hughes Communities

By July 14, 2026 1:43 pm
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Village Green at Bridgeland Central in Cypress, Texas.
Village Green at Bridgeland Central in Cypress, Texas. PHOTO: Courtesy Bridgeland

Howard Hughes Communities has secured a $35 million loan to refinance Village Green at Bridgeland Central, a nearly 200,000-square-foot mixed-use development that includes retail and office space in Cypress, Texas, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Affinius Capital provided the debt, while JLLs Colby Mueck, Kelly Layne, Jack Britton and Scot Sarlin arranged the transaction. 

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Located at 20115 Bridgeland Creek Parkway in Cypress — an unincorporated community in Harris County, a town roughly 25 miles northwest of Downtown Houston — Village Green at Bridgeland Central is a 23-acre development that opened in 2024. 

The asset is nearly fully leased and includes a 149,000-square-foot retail center with Texas grocery store H-E-B as an anchor tenant, and a 49,000-square-foot Class A office building. 

Costa Kontoulis, managing director at Affinius Capital, noted in a statement that Village Green at Bridgeland Central has attracted “high-quality tenants” in both its office and retail components. 

“This financing extends our relationship with Howard Hughes and reflects our conviction in well-located, grocery-anchored retail paired with sustainability-focused office space,” he said. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Costa Kontoulis, Affinius Capital, Howard Hughes Corporation, JLL
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