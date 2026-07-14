Leases   ·   Retail

Los Angeles Matcha Brand Archives of Us Signs Retail Lease in East Village

By July 14, 2026 12:19 pm
reprints
Meridian Capital Group's Noam Aziz (top) and Carson Shahrabani, and a matcha whisk and powder.
Meridian Capital Group's Noam Aziz (top) and Carson Shahrabani, and a matcha whisk and powder. PHOTOS: Sylvester Zawadzki; Courtesy Meridian Capital Group; Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Los Angeles-based matcha cafe chain has signed a retail deal for its first New York City location in Manhattan’s East Village.

Archives of Us has leased 2,400 square feet at Highpoint Property Group’s 84 Second Avenue, where it will act as a cafe and retail presence for the matcha brand, according to landlord broker Meridian Capital Group.

SEE ALSO: Nonprofit Graham Windham to Relocate to 10K SF at the Interchurch Center

Meridian did not disclose the length of the lease, but the asking rent for the space was $125 per square foot.

“This was a rare opportunity to secure a fully fitted space on a prime stretch of Second Avenue,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who represented the landlord alongside Carson Shahrabani, said in a statement. “Archives of Us has built one of the most distinctive matcha concepts in the country, and the East Village is an ideal setting for its New York debut.”

Milly Cheung and Jordan Cohen of Lee & Associates NYC negotiated on behalf of the tenant but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The space between East Fourth and Fifth streets was previously leased to tapas restaurant Nai, a concept by chef Ruben Rodriguez that closed in November 2025. The space came fully furnished and built out for a restaurant from the previous tenant, according to Meridian.

Archives of Us was started by Nick Kim in April 2025 in Los Angeles. Shahrabani commented that the brand could emerge to be “the La Colombe of matcha in New York City.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

84 Second Avenue, Carson Shahrabani, Jordan Cohen, Milly Cheung, Nick Kim, Noam Aziz, Archives of Us, Highpoint Property Group, Lee & Associates NYC, Meridian Capital Group
OPEN Impact Real Estate's Stephen Powers (top) and Alexander Smith, and Interchurch Center.
Office · Leases
New York City

Nonprofit Graham Windham to Relocate to 10K SF at the Interchurch Center

By Emily Davis
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and One Country Road, Carle Place, N.Y.
Office · Leases
New York

Department of Defense Inks 24K-SF Deal at Former Long Island HQ of 1-800-Flowers

By Emily Davis
Rendering of 250 West 49th Street in Manhattan.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

Barolo Restaurant Group Inks Deal to Open Italian Eatery in Times Square

By Amanda Schiavo