RFR Creates New Holding Company for U.S. Business

Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’s RFR Holding has formed a new holding company, RFR US, that will be controlled by Rosen and his sons Gaby Rosen and Charlie Rosen.

The venture was created this year and will focus on new office, high-street retail and development deals, according to The Promote, which first reported the news.

RFR declined to comment. Fuchs has no stake in the new holding company, according to The Promote, but will continue to partner with the elder Rosen on the company’s legacy holdings in the U.S. and Germany.

Recently, RFR’s property at 281 Park Avenue South — famous for its connection to fake heiress Anna Delvey — changed hands for $81.5 million, a significant markdown from its previous $135 million price tag.

The firm has also been adding more tenants to its office portfolio. Marketing agency Sportfive recently took 18,038 square feet of space at RFR’s 477 Madison Avenue, while real estate development firm BFC Partners inked a 13,758 square feet at RFR’s 17 State Street.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.