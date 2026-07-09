Players

RFR Creates New Holding Company for U.S. Business

The venture will be led by Aby Rosen and his sons

By July 9, 2026 3:14 pm
reprints
Gaby Rosen (from left), Aby Rosen and Charlie Rosen.
Gaby Rosen (from left), Aby Rosen and Charlie Rosen. PHOTO: Beowulf Sheehan

Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’s RFR Holding has formed a new holding company, RFR US, that will be controlled by Rosen and his sons Gaby Rosen and Charlie Rosen

The venture was created this year and will focus on new office, high-street retail and development deals, according to The Promote, which first reported the news. 

SEE ALSO: Airbnb Strikes $82M Deal to Buy 281 Park Avenue South for NYC Office

RFR declined to comment. Fuchs has no stake in the new holding company, according to The Promote, but will continue to partner with the elder Rosen on the company’s legacy holdings in the U.S. and Germany. 

Recently, RFR’s property at 281 Park Avenue South — famous for its connection to fake heiress Anna Delveychanged hands for $81.5 million, a significant markdown from its previous $135 million price tag. 

The firm has also been adding more tenants to its office portfolio. Marketing agency Sportfive recently took 18,038 square feet of space at RFR’s 477 Madison Avenue, while real estate development firm BFC Partners inked a 13,758 square feet at RFR’s 17 State Street

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

17 State Street, 281 Park Avenue South, 477 Madison Avenue, Aby Rosen, Charlie Rosen, Gary Rosen, Michael Fuchs, RFR Holding, RFR US
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