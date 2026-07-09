Airbnb Strikes $82M Deal to Buy 281 Park Avenue South for NYC Office

Airbnb has been revealed as the mystery buyer of 281 Park Avenue South, a landmarked building in Manhattan’s Gramercy neighborhood that is famous for its association with scammer Anna Delvey.

Aby Rosen’s RFR was in contract to sell the six-story, 42,500-square-foot building on the corner of East 22nd Street, also known as the historic Church Missions House, in mid-June, with the buyer’s identity initially unknown. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday morning that Airbnb has bought the property for $81.5 million, four years after the building was originally listed on the market for $135 million.

The deal marks the first office property that the short-term rental platform has ever bought in New York City.

“New York City has been part of our story since the earliest days of Airbnb. This building reflects our long-term commitment to the city and will be home to one of our largest employee hubs outside of San Francisco,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO, said in a statement Thursday. “We’re excited to keep investing in the city and the people who make it extraordinary.”

Avison Young’s James Nelson, Alexandra Marolda, Brent Glodowski and Lea Voytovich, along with SERHANT’s Ryan Serhant and Bernadette Brennan, represented RFR in the deal. It’s unclear who repped Airbnb.

Built in 1884, 281 Park Avenue South was commissioned by donors including Cornelius Vanderbilt and J. Pierpont Morgan and designed by architects Robert Gibson and Edward Neville. Due to its medieval-inspired facade and historical significance, the property was designated a city landmark in 1979.

RFR bought the property in 2014 for $50 million, but after some leasing troubles, the landlord put it up for sale in 2022.

“Great buildings reward great stewardship. We bought 281 Park Avenue South because it’s a masterpiece, restored it with the care a landmark deserves, and this outcome is the result,” Rosen said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

281 Park Avenue South also reached fame after becoming a major part of the 2019 downfall of Delvey, a con artist who attempted to lease the property for her namesake art and social foundation. Now, it will have a new home as the New York City office of Airbnb, which also currently leases office space in the Financial District at 222 Broadway.

It’s unclear whether the deal is a relocation or a new location for the company, but Avison Young’s Nelson said it was important to find a buyer for 281 Park Avenue South who “recognized the property’s significance” and “appreciated its unique architectural heritage.”

“281 Park Avenue South is a truly special asset with a rich history and a character that cannot be replicated,” Nelson said in a statement. “We are pleased to have achieved an outcome that honors the building’s legacy while positioning it for continued success.”

Serhant’s Brennan added: “281 Park Avenue South commanded serious attention from the moment it hit the market, and the level of interest reflected just how singular this property is.”

The purchase comes as Airbnb continues to lobby New York City officials to loosen strict restrictions on short-term rentals in the city. In 2023, Local Law 18 reinforced the city’s position against short-term rentals and significantly reduced the number of Airbnb sites operating in the city.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.