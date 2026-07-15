Los Angeles County’s taxable property values reached a record $2.272 trillion at the start of 2026, rising 4.42 percent year-over-year despite the devastating wildfires 17 months ago, and despite a real estate market that in some ways is still recovering from the COVID pandemic.

The assessment roll reflects property values as of Jan. 1, and it helps government officials prepare annual budgets and forecast tax revenue. The latest assessment roll includes nearly 2.4 million taxable parcels.

L.A. County Assessor Jeff Prang announced that the assessment roll grew by $96 billion from 2025, making it the 16th straight year of value growth. The roll is expected to generate more than $27 billion in property taxes for public schools, health care, public safety and other government services.

“When I presented the forecast to the Board of Supervisors in May, I emphasized 2025-2026 was a challenging year, and the impact of [last] January’s devastating wildfires will be felt for years to come,” Prang said in a statement. “Even so, Los Angeles County’s economy continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience.”

Property transfers led the way by adding $49 billion in assessed value, while new construction contributed more than $12 billion. The maximum 2 percent inflation adjustment permitted under state law added another $43 billion.

L.A. County home sales moderated during 2025, but the median home sale price still reached $982,000.

The city of Los Angeles posted the highest assessed value at $926.1 billion. Long Beach hit $84.5 billion, and Santa Monica reached $54.9 billion.

Irwindale’s assessed value jumped 15 percent for the most gain over the year, followed by Vernon at 13.3 percent, and Hidden Hills at 11.7 percent.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.