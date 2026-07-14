Investments & Sales

Stockbridge Sells Fully Leased NoVA Industrial Park for $132M

The asset sold for 27 percent more than what the sellers paid in 2021

By July 14, 2026 3:30 pm
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Stockbridge's Terry Fancher and empty shelves lining a warehouse.
Stockbridge's Terry Fancher and empty shelves lining a warehouse. PHOTOS: David Becker/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas; Getty Images

TA Realty has expanded its industrial footprint with the $132 million acquisition of a fully leased, 734,606-square-foot warehouse portfolio in Northern Virginia.

The Boston-based investor acquired the 13-building business park named Featherstone Industrial Park from a joint venture between Rosenthal Properties and Stockbridge. The sale price is almost 27 percent more than what the sellers paid for the property just five years ago.

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Newmark brokered the most recent sale. The Business Journals first reported the deal. TA Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

The asset is fully occupied by 45 tenants spanning a range of industries. It’s located along Farm Creek and Persistence drives, about three miles from Interstate 95.

The property is zoned for heavy industrial use, and it also includes industrial outdoor storage space and potential redevelopment opportunities. 

TA Realty manages $19 billion in assets across industrial, multifamily, office, retail and data center properties, and the firm has been active lately in the Greater Washington, D.C., region. Last month, an affiliate of the firm’s TA Digital Group acquired entitlements for a data center project in Sterling, Va., for $60 million, and other affiliates sold two Leesburg, Va., data centers to Ares Management for $555 million.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

Featherstone Industrial Park, Newmark, Rosenthal Properties, Stockbridge, TA Realty
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