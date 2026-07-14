Information Is Becoming Cheaper. Judgment Is Becoming Priceless.

For most of my career, one of the greatest competitive advantages you could possess was information. If you knew more than your competitors, you had an edge. You knew who owned what, who was refinancing, who was thinking about selling, what buyers were paying, where rents were moving, and what was happening before everyone else did.

That information allowed you to make better decisions and create opportunities others simply couldn’t see.

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In many respects, that informational advantage was one of the foundations upon which my old firm Massey Knakal was built. We invested enormous amounts of time collecting, organizing and studying market information. We knew more about New York City investment properties than anyone else because we made it our business to know everything about something, as opposed to knowing something about everything. That knowledge became an enormous competitive advantage and ultimately helped us build what became the most dominant investment sales company in the history of the United States.

But the world is changing.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly commoditizing information. Today, virtually anyone can ask an AI platform a sophisticated question and receive an intelligent, comprehensive answer in seconds. Market statistics, legal precedents, financial models, zoning information, demographic trends and research that once required years to accumulate are now available almost instantly.

The cost of acquiring information is collapsing.

Economics teaches us that when something becomes abundant, its value inevitably declines. That doesn’t mean expertise is becoming less valuable. Quite the opposite. It means the source of expertise is changing.

As information becomes commoditized, judgment becomes the new competitive advantage.

Judgment is the ability to look at the same information everyone else has and arrive at a better conclusion. It is knowing which facts actually matter, which don’t, what risks are hidden beneath the surface, when to move aggressively, when to exercise patience, and when conventional wisdom is simply wrong.

The interesting thing about judgment is that it cannot be downloaded. AI can provide information. It can summarize articles. It can identify patterns. It can even make recommendations. But it cannot replace decades of accumulated pattern recognition, intuition and contextual understanding that come from repeatedly making decisions, seeing the outcomes, learning from them, and refining your thinking.

Judgment must be earned.

It is built one decision at a time. One negotiation at a time. One success at a time. One mistake at a time.

Unfortunately, many people confuse tenure with experience. They are not the same thing. Someone can spend 30 years in an industry and simply repeat the same year 30 times. Another person can spend 10 years relentlessly studying every transaction, every conversation, every negotiation and every mistake, extracting lessons from each one and developing far better judgment. Experience is not measured by the number of years you’ve worked. It is measured by the number of lessons you’ve extracted.

That distinction becomes critically important in the AI age.

This is an important distinction for younger folks who feel like they might have to wait decades to attain great judgment. That is not the case. The professionals who will thrive won’t simply consume information. They’ll constantly analyze it. More importantly, they’ll analyze themselves.

The most successful people I know possess an insatiable curiosity. They are constantly asking questions that most people never ask. Why did that strategy work? Why didn’t it work? What assumptions proved to be wrong? What did I miss? Why did that client choose someone else? Why did this negotiation unfold the way it did? How could I have handled that conversation differently?

Every meeting, every transaction, every presentation, every victory and every disappointment becomes another opportunity to strengthen their judgment.

Top producers with great judgment don’t simply experience events. They study them. Over time, those lessons compound. That compounding creates intuition. It creates pattern recognition. It creates judgment.

And judgment is becoming increasingly valuable because it is one of the few things AI cannot commoditize.

As we move further into the AI era, I believe we’ll witness one of the greatest shifts in professional value creation in modern history. The winners won’t necessarily be those who have access to the most information, because everyone will have access to extraordinary information. Instead, the winners will be those who consistently make the best decisions with that information.

The professionals who remain relentlessly curious, who continually ask “why?” and who refuse to stop learning from both their successes and their failures will steadily separate themselves from everyone else.

Information is becoming cheaper every day. Judgment is becoming more valuable every day.

And the people who dedicate themselves to building it will become increasingly indispensable.

Robert Knakal is founder, chairman and CEO of BK Real Estate Advisors.