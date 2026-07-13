In New York’s commercial construction market, growth is often measured by revenue, headcount or project volume. For Elliott Mishan, founder of Wharton Smith Construction, growth is measured by something more fundamental: whether the company has built the people, systems, and infrastructure necessary to consistently deliver increasingly complex projects.

“We’re not moving away from the work that built this company,” Mishan said. “We’re building the team, the systems, and the processes necessary to take on larger projects while delivering the same level of service our clients have come to expect.”

That strategy has fueled the firm’s growth and positioned it for increasingly complex assignments across New York City. Today, Wharton Smith specializes in office fit-outs, corporate headquarters, retail environments, medical facilities, tenant improvements, large-scale commercial renovations, and adaptive reuse projects throughout the city.

Importantly, the firm’s push into larger projects has not come at the expense of activity. Wharton Smith continues to execute a broad range of assignments each year while steadily increasing the average size and complexity of its work. The goal is not to choose between volume and scale, but to build the infrastructure necessary to support both.

A relationship business, staffed like one

Wharton Smith is built around dedicated roles rather than a handful of people wearing every hat. The firm carries estimators focused on budgeting and value engineering, project managers responsible for day-to-day execution, and client representatives whose sole focus is maintaining relationships with landlords, tenants, brokers, architects, engineers and property managers.

“Construction is a relationship business,” Mishan said. “Clients need to know they can pick up the phone and get an answer. We’ve built a team that supports that from preconstruction through closeout.”

As the company continues to grow, its focus remains on creating a scalable platform capable of supporting projects of increasing size and complexity without sacrificing communication, accountability or attention to detail.

A head start on the budget

Much of what makes Wharton Smith effective happens before construction begins. The firm’s preconstruction department is treated as core infrastructure rather than a back-office function, providing clients with meaningful cost guidance while projects are still being planned.

Leading that effort is Senior Estimator Zackery Batt, who has helped modernize the company’s approach to budgeting, pricing analysis, proposal development and RFP response.

“We’re not pulling numbers out of the air,” Batt said. “We’ve done the work of tracking what our projects actually cost, so when someone needs a budget early, we have something real to build from.”

To support its expanding pipeline, Wharton Smith has developed proprietary in-house technology and estimating systems designed to streamline budgeting, pricing analysis and proposal generation.

Every completed project feeds a growing historical database containing trade-specific costs, labor rates, subcontractor performance metrics, logistical challenges, building classifications, and location-specific variables. The result is a searchable library of real-world construction data that allows the estimating team to develop grounded budgets quickly and confidently.

A fit-out in a prewar Midtown tower is fundamentally different from a project in a newly developed Class A building downtown. By organizing and analyzing those variables, the firm’s estimating team can provide clients with more accurate conceptual budgets and feasibility pricing earlier in the process.

All of that information can be accessed within seconds, allowing the team to identify comparable projects, establish realistic pricing expectations, and respond to opportunities faster than traditional estimating methods typically allow.

For landlords, tenants, brokers and design teams operating under aggressive timelines, that speed has become a competitive advantage.

“Preconstruction today is about much more than takeoffs,” Batt said. “Clients need reliable information quickly so they can make informed decisions. Our systems help us provide that information earlier and refine it as projects progress.”

Because the team can see what comparable work has actually cost, line by line, it can identify opportunities for value engineering long before a project reaches the bidding stage. That allows budgeting discussions to happen proactively rather than reactively, helping clients make better decisions and avoid surprises later in the process.

Foresight in the field

Speed in budgeting means little without certainty in execution, which is why the company has invested heavily in experienced project leadership.

A key addition to the team has been Senior Project Manager Billy Collins, a construction veteran whose career spans decades and includes leadership roles on some of New York City’s most demanding commercial projects.

Known for his disciplined approach to project sequencing, logistics planning and coordination, Collins brings a level of operational expertise typically associated with much larger organizations. His military background helped shape a management style built around preparation, accountability, communication and execution.

“Billy understands how to sequence work properly, identify challenges before they become problems, and coordinate multiple trades toward a common objective,” Mishan said. “As project size and complexity increase, disciplined planning and execution become even more critical.”

That philosophy has been tested repeatedly in the field.

In Lower Manhattan, Wharton Smith completed a 100,000-square-foot hotel-to-residential conversion spanning 21 floors. Residents were occupying completed floors while construction continued above them, requiring the team to manage sequencing, logistics and schedule constraints across multiple active phases of work.

“You can’t react your way through a project like that,” Collins says. “You have to see the conflict before it arrives.”

The project was completed on schedule while maintaining the required construction cadence floor by floor.

The same level of planning was required on a luxury corporate headquarters build-out for a major global retailer, encompassing executive offices, a penthouse level and a rooftop terrace within the company’s 110,000-square-foot New York headquarters.

As construction progressed, the team encountered a significant logistical challenge. Much of the custom millwork, architectural glass and specialty stone required for the project was too large to fit through the doors of the building’s elevators.

Rather than redesigning the installation sequence or compromising the schedule, the team developed a comprehensive hoisting plan that involved temporarily removing a building window and lifting materials directly into the upper floors.

The operation required the temporary closure of a block adjacent to Times Square on two separate weekends. During the first closure, the team crane-lifted nineteen 2,000-pound crates containing custom millwork, architectural glass and specialty stone materials into the building. A second weekend closure was required to hoist 20 additional 2,000-pound crates, along with four condenser units that were installed on the rooftop as part of the headquarters’ mechanical infrastructure.

Each lift required extensive coordination with city agencies, building ownership, crane operators, trucking companies and trade partners. With limited street access, narrow installation windows, and one of the busiest pedestrian corridors in Manhattan operating just steps away, every detail had to be planned well in advance.

“Those are the types of challenges that don’t show up on a drawing set,” Collins said. “Success comes down to preparation, sequencing and making sure every moving piece is coordinated before the first crane arrives.”

The operation was completed safely and successfully, allowing the project to maintain schedule while accommodating highly customized executive spaces and specialty materials that could not be delivered through conventional building access routes.

Certainty in an evolving market

The market Wharton Smith is building into continues to evolve. Office buildings are being repositioned, hotels are being converted to residential use, tenants are becoming more selective, and project teams are being asked to do more with greater efficiency.

In that environment, Mishan believes a contractor’s value extends beyond construction itself.

“Clients want partners who can communicate clearly, manage schedules, solve problems, and provide reliable information from day one,” he said. “The building is important. Leading the project is what separates firms in this market.”

Much of the firm’s work now comes from repeat clients and referrals from brokers, landlords, architects and property managers — a reflection of the long-term relationships it has worked to build throughout New York City’s commercial real estate community.

Looking ahead, Wharton Smith plans to continue expanding its presence throughout the city while remaining focused on the principles that have fueled its growth: strong leadership, data-driven decision-making, disciplined execution, and meaningful client relationships.

“We’re proud of where we’ve come from,” Mishan said. “But we’re even more excited about where we’re going. The next chapter is about larger projects, continued growth, stronger partnerships, and building a company that clients can trust for projects of any size.”