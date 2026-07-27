Real estate investment and development firm Grun Group has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) to bring a pair of 99-unit residential towers to the Bronx’s Woodlawn Heights neighborhood, records show.

If approved, the first of the two new buildings will be at 4241 Webster Avenue and span 59,611 square feet. This development will have 99 units across eight floors. The second building will be in the same neighborhood at 4230 Peters Place, spanning 68,733 square feet and also with 99 units. The properties are currently both parking lots.

The DOB plans do not provide much more information. Grun Group did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

Developers have been busy in the Bronx as of late. Catholic Homes, an affiliate of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, recently secured $146.9 million in construction financing to build affordable housing at 484 East 178th Street in the Bronx. Meanwhile, the city closed on $214 million in financing to bring 288 affordable senior units to 3728 Park Avenue, while housing developer Vilson Lumaj is planning two 99-unit residential properties at 761-769 East Tremont Avenue.

Grun Group itself has lately been working on several projects in the city. In Kew Gardens, Queens, Grun Group filed plans in June to build a nine-story, 108-unit residential building at 116-18 Grosnevor Lane. And in January, the firm submitted an application to construct a 94-unit apartment building at 469 Troy Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Though unconfirmed, it is probable that Grun opted to build two 99-unit residentials at its new project in Woodlawn Heights as a way to take advantage of the city’s 485-x tax abatement program. Limiting the size of a project allows developers to reap the tax benefits of 485-x without paying the high construction wages required when building 100 or more units.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.