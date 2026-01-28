Development   ·   Construction

Grun Group Files Plans for 13-Story Residential Building in Brooklyn

By January 28, 2026 12:39 pm
469 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn.
469 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn. PHOTO: Propertyshark

Brooklyn-based real estate development and management firm Grun Group has filed plans to construct a 94-unit, 62,705-square-foot residential building at 469 Troy Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, records from the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) show. 

The plans were filed by Yonah Grunhut, founder and CEO of Grun Group. Spokespeople for Grun Group and Leandro Nils Dickson — the architect listed on the project — did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Grun Group plans to demolish the current one-story commercial building on the corner of Troy and East New York avenues for the new project, as Grunhut filed demolition plans for the property earlier this month, according to the DOB.

Plans for the potential development call for a 13-story building with seven or eight residential units per floor. The plans do not include details about amenity spaces beyond a bike room and 13 parking spots. 

If the project is approved, it will be Grun Group’s first Brooklyn development, according to PincusCo, which first reported the plans. Grun Group has done several projects in New Jersey, according to its website, and has filed at least 10 new project plans in the Bronx, according to PincusCo data.

East Flatbush is one of the largest residential neighborhoods in Brooklyn and is ranked as the 34th most expensive neighborhood in the city, according to New York University Furman Center data. There were 4,358 new housing units added to the neighborhood between 2010 and 2024. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

