Investments & Sales

Podcast | How AI Helps Brokers Prospect Smarter, with DealGround CEO Dan Mosher

By July 15, 2026 12:23 pm
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Commercial Observer Tangent

Dan Mosher is the CEO of DealGround, an AI-native platform helping commercial real estate brokers and investors find deals faster by organizing property data, identifying opportunities, and connecting directly with property owners. A veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, operator, and investor, Dan previously built and led the Merchant team at Postmates through its acquisition by Uber, served as President of Presto, and helped scale BrightRoll tenfold before its acquisition by Yahoo. Live from ICSC+Proptech in Las Vegas.

SEE ALSO: Iris Escarrá of Greenberg Traurig: 5 Questions

(01:09) AI Survey with FirstAmerican
(03:07) How DealGround Helps Brokers Find More Deals
(06:08) Why AI Adoption Outpaces Trust
(10:14) MCPs, Integrations & Fitting Into Broker Workflows

🏙️ Learn more:
Visit DealGround
Dan Mosher on LinkedIn
Study: First American Data & Analytics & DealGround on AI Adoption in CRE

ICSC+Proptech

🏙️ NYC Real Estate Week:
-CTO Exchange & Hackathon: 3-in-1 event on Oct. 19 featuring C-suite roundtables, a hackathon and the Power AI & Tech Awards reception (invite-only). Email ecohen@commercialobserver.com for info.

🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn

🏙️ CRE Events coming up:

Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.

artificial intelligence, Tangent Podcast, DealGround, First American
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