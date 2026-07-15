Dan Mosher is the CEO of DealGround, an AI-native platform helping commercial real estate brokers and investors find deals faster by organizing property data, identifying opportunities, and connecting directly with property owners. A veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, operator, and investor, Dan previously built and led the Merchant team at Postmates through its acquisition by Uber, served as President of Presto, and helped scale BrightRoll tenfold before its acquisition by Yahoo. Live from ICSC+Proptech in Las Vegas.

(01:09) AI Survey with FirstAmerican

(03:07) How DealGround Helps Brokers Find More Deals

(06:08) Why AI Adoption Outpaces Trust

(10:14) MCPs, Integrations & Fitting Into Broker Workflows

🏙️ Learn more:

–Visit DealGround

–Dan Mosher on LinkedIn

–Study: First American Data & Analytics & DealGround on AI Adoption in CRE

–ICSC+Proptech

🏙️ NYC Real Estate Week:

-CTO Exchange & Hackathon: 3-in-1 event on Oct. 19 featuring C-suite roundtables, a hackathon and the Power AI & Tech Awards reception (invite-only). Email ecohen@commercialobserver.com for info.