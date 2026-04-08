Poverty-relief nonprofit Robin Hood has signed a 30-year, 53,000-square-foot lease at the Feil Organization’s 841 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit organization — not to be confused with the investing platform Robinhood — plans to relocate from 826 Broadway to the entire fifth through eighth floors of the building at the corner of Broadway and East 13th Street, also known as the Roosevelt Building, according to the Feil Organization.

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Asking rent in the building is around $80 per square foot.

“Our new space at 841 Broadway provides the scale and layout we were looking for as we continue expanding our work across New York City,” Susan Sack, managing director for real estate at Robin Hood, said in a statement. “Bringing our team together across four floors will strengthen coordination, improve efficiency, and enable us to deploy even more resources to our mission-driven work.”

Andrew Wiener and Robert Fisher represented the landlord in-house while David Carlos and Andrew Dzenis of JLL’s nonprofit practice negotiated on behalf of Robin Hood.

JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Robin Hood’s decision to establish its main offices at 841 Broadway reflects both the quality of the space and our ability to build long-term partnerships,” Feil’s Wiener said in a statement. “Across the portfolio, we’ve built strong momentum by offering full-floor opportunities paired with interconnected staircases that enhance collaboration.”

Robin Hood’s deal at 841 Broadway brings the eight-story building near Union Square to full occupancy, Feil said. Other tenants at the property include artificial intelligence firm Perplexity, software company Movable Ink and chocolate bar Max Brenner on the ground floor.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.