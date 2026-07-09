Leases   ·   Retail

Dim Sum Restaurant Breeze to Open at 590 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn

By July 9, 2026 12:57 pm
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Brad Schwarz (top), Zev Sonkin (bottom), and 590 Fulton Street in Brooklyn.
Brad Schwarz (top), Zev Sonkin (bottom), and 590 Fulton Street in Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Lee & Associates

Popular Sichuan and dim sum restaurant Breeze is set to open a second Brooklyn location this fall.

Breeze, also known for its curated wine and cocktail program, signed a 15-year, 3,569-square-foot lease at the base of the Gotham Organization’s 52-story, 586-unit residential building at 590 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn, broker Lee & Associates NYC announced Thursday. 

SEE ALSO: Italian Market Chain to Open First NYC Store by Penn Station

The restaurant leased 2,790 square feet on the ground floor and 779 square feet on the  lower level  of the property. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for retail space along Brooklyn’s Fulton Street was $190 per square foot in 2025, according to the most recent retail report from the Real Estate Board of New York

Brad Schwarz and Zev Sonkin of Lee & Associates NYC represented the tenant and the landlord in this deal. Breeze has another Brooklyn location at 595 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint. 

“Following the success of its Greenpoint location, Breeze recognized an opportunity to establish a flagship location in one of Brooklyn’s most rapidly developing submarkets,” Schwarz said in a statement.

“The combination of outstanding frontage, dramatic ceiling heights, and strong residential density made this an ideal fit for an operator looking to elevate and expand its brand,” Schwarz added. “Well-located restaurant spaces like this continue to attract significant demand from operators seeking long-term growth opportunities.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

590 Fulton Street, 595 Manhattan Avenue, Brad Schwarz, Zev Sonkin, Breeze, Gotham Organization, Lee & Associates NYC, Real Estate Board of New York
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