Curinos, a global data intelligence firm serving the financial industry, is relocating to Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central after signing a 14,000-square-foot lease, Commercial Observer has learned.

Curinos will move from its current office about two blocks north at 485 Lexington Avenue, though it is unclear when the move will happen.

The length of the lease was not disclosed. Asking rents at 10 Grand Central — which is now 98 percent leased, according to the landlord — ranges from $85 to $135 per square foot.

Adam Ardise and Rachel Rosenfeld from Cushman & Wakefield represented Curinos in the lease, while JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Thomas Swartz, Carlee Palmer and Margaux Kelleher represented Marx Realty. Spokespeople for C&W and JLL did not immediately respond to CO’s requests for comment.

“The robust leasing activity at 10 Grand Central demonstrates the ongoing appeal of thoughtfully designed workplaces and white glove service that combine to give companies an elevated office experience,” Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement.

“Curinos’ decision to relocate within the Grand Central market speaks to the differentiated hospitality-infused experience we’ve created at 10 Grand Central and further strengthens the building’s exceptional tenant roster,” Deitelzweig added.

10 Grand Central is a hospitality-infused office building that offers tenants a variety of amenities, including a reservable house car for transportation, a lounge and cafe on the seventh floor, a 1930s French garden-style outdoor terrace, and a newly opened speakeasy-style restaurant called Highball Ltd.

Other tenants at 10 Grand Central include data center developer Edged, bank holding company Merchants Bancorp and research firm Green Street Advisors.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.