Leases   ·   Retail

AI Firm Corgi to Open 24/7 Cafe at 121 East 27th Street

By July 27, 2026 11:40 am
reprints
Meridian Capital Group's Max Freudenberger (top) and Michael Escava, and 121 West 27th Street.
Meridian Capital Group's Max Freudenberger (top) and Michael Escava, and 121 West 27th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Meridian Capital Group

Alert the Queen, here come the corgis! OK, not exactly. 

Corgi Cafe, a 24/7 coffee shop from Corgi, an artificial intelligence-powered insurance company — no, really — is getting ready to open its first location in New York City, Commercial Observer can first report. 

SEE ALSO: AI Is Rewiring the Office-Leasing Playbook

The tenant, which will operate a round-the-clock cafe selling coffee, drinks and snacks, took 1,223 square feet of retail space at the base of 121 East 27th Street in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, according to broker Meridian Capital Group. Corgi Cafe will take over the spot from event space and cocktail venue J. Bespoke.

The length of Corgi’s lease runs through 2034, and there is an option for a five-year renewal. The asking rent was not disclosed, but Meridian’s website notes a monthly rent of $14,925 for the space, which is about three blocks northeast of Madison Square Park. The average asking rent for retail space in the nearby Herald Square area was $394 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to CBRE data. 

Meridian’s Max Freudenberger and Michael Escava brokered the deal. Corgi Cafe was represented by Andrew Taub and Grace Zimmer from Newmark. Newmark did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment. 

“The momentum along East 27th Street has been remarkable over the past several years. We’re seeing an increasing number of quality restaurant concepts choose this corridor, creating a true neighborhood dining destination,” Freudenberger said in a statement. “Our priority was finding a structure that aligned both parties’ objectives. Corgi Cafe moved decisively, knew exactly what they wanted, and the lease assignment allowed the transaction to come together efficiently while bringing an exciting new operator to the neighborhood.” 

Corgi Cafe, which did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment, has other cafe locations in San Francisco and Atlanta. The company’s website lists several locations that are “coming soon,” including other New York City and San Francisco spots, as well as an opening in London. 

Located between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue South, 121 East 27th Street is a 10-story commercial building built in 1912, according to Street Easy

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

121 East 27th Street, Andrew Taub, Grace Zimmer, Max Freudenberger, Michael Escava, Corgi, Corgi Cafe, Meridian Capital Group, Newmark
Downtown San Francisco.
Office · Leases
New York City

AI Is Rewiring the Office-Leasing Playbook

By Ryan Masiello
Current Real Estate Advisors' Adam Henick (top) and Rob Kluge, and a rendering of 141 East Houston Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Legal AI Firm Sandstone Signs 14K-SF Lease at 141 East Houston Street

By Mark Hallum
Brett Dedeaux.
Industrial · Leases
California

Dedeaux Properties CEO Brett Dedeaux On SoCal’s Evergreen Industrial Pull

By Greg Cornfield