AI Firm Corgi to Open 24/7 Cafe at 121 East 27th Street

Alert the Queen, here come the corgis! OK, not exactly.

Corgi Cafe, a 24/7 coffee shop from Corgi, an artificial intelligence-powered insurance company — no, really — is getting ready to open its first location in New York City, Commercial Observer can first report.

The tenant, which will operate a round-the-clock cafe selling coffee, drinks and snacks, took 1,223 square feet of retail space at the base of 121 East 27th Street in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, according to broker Meridian Capital Group. Corgi Cafe will take over the spot from event space and cocktail venue J. Bespoke.

The length of Corgi’s lease runs through 2034, and there is an option for a five-year renewal. The asking rent was not disclosed, but Meridian’s website notes a monthly rent of $14,925 for the space, which is about three blocks northeast of Madison Square Park. The average asking rent for retail space in the nearby Herald Square area was $394 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to CBRE data.

Meridian’s Max Freudenberger and Michael Escava brokered the deal. Corgi Cafe was represented by Andrew Taub and Grace Zimmer from Newmark. Newmark did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment.

“The momentum along East 27th Street has been remarkable over the past several years. We’re seeing an increasing number of quality restaurant concepts choose this corridor, creating a true neighborhood dining destination,” Freudenberger said in a statement. “Our priority was finding a structure that aligned both parties’ objectives. Corgi Cafe moved decisively, knew exactly what they wanted, and the lease assignment allowed the transaction to come together efficiently while bringing an exciting new operator to the neighborhood.”

Corgi Cafe, which did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment, has other cafe locations in San Francisco and Atlanta. The company’s website lists several locations that are “coming soon,” including other New York City and San Francisco spots, as well as an opening in London.

Located between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue South, 121 East 27th Street is a 10-story commercial building built in 1912, according to Street Easy.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.