A new golf club is being teed up for Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood.

Gowanus Golf Club, a Brooklyn-based private indoor golf club chain, has leased approximately 6,000 square feet along the Dumbo waterfront at 215 Water Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The five-story mixed-use building between Bridge and Jay streets is owned by Pearl Realty Management, according to broker Corey Cohen, principal of the Roebling Team at Compass. The length of the lease was not disclosed, but the asking rent was $100 per square foot.

“Dumbo’s continued residential growth, particularly at the luxury end of the market, has created a natural audience for premium, membership-driven concepts,” Cohen, who represented both the landlord and the tenant, said in a statement. “Gowanus Golf Club needed both the physical scale to deliver its full experience and a neighborhood with the density and year-round activity to support it. At 215 Water Street, those requirements came together.”

The new golf club, set to open in mid-September, will feature simulator bays, a members lounge, a putting area and fitness equipment, as well as a repair shop and wellness rooms. The club will also offer league and tournament events as well as golf lessons.

The deal represents a new location for Gowanus Golf Club, which has two existing Brooklyn clubs at 124 Ninth Street in Gowanus and 646 Dean Street in Prospect Heights, according to its website.

“Gowanus Golf Club is more than an indoor golf facility,” Jordan Colina, founder of Gowanus Golf Club, said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a private membership club where golfers can improve their game, meet other players and enjoy premium amenities in a welcoming setting. Dumbo’s vibrant community made it an easy choice for the next addition to our network of locations, and we’re excited to welcome members soon.”

Other tenants at 215 Water Street include toy manufacturer Little Poland Gallery and appliance store VMN & Company.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.