Two Investment Firms Ink 10K-SF Deals at 125 West 57th Street

Investment firm Jadian Capital and investment management firm Kingdon Capital Management have each signed full-floor leases at 125 West 57th Street, a newly completed office tower in Midtown.

Jadian Capital, which specializes in real estate and related assets, signed an eight-year lease for 10,280 square feet on the 20th floor of the 30-story building, according to owners and developers Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International.

SEE ALSO: Matan Companies Inks 162K SF With Maryland Public School System

Meanwhile, Kingdon Capital, which manages capital for institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, signed an eight-year lease for 10,290 square feet on the 23rd floor of the tower.

It’s unclear whether the deals represent new locations or relocations for the firms. Jadian Capital has a current office address at 330 Madison Avenue, while Kingdon Capital is located not too far away at 152 West 57th Street, according to their websites.

“We’re excited to see 125 West 57th continue to attract innovative and forward-thinking companies like Jadian Capital,” Brian Ray, managing partner of Alchemy-ABR, said in a statement.

“This momentum reinforces the building’s position as a premier office destination on Billionaires’ Row,” Ray added. “With each new lease, we’re excited to provide our tenants with a space that offers both exceptional design and unparalleled amenities and views.”

The asking rents were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.13 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Newmark’s Eric Zemachson and Aaron Winston brokered the deal for Jadian Capital, while CBRE’s Silvio Petriello and Tamika Kramer represented Kingdon Capital. JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Christine Colley, Kristen Morgan, Kate Roush and Daniel Turkewitz brokered both deals for the building’s owners.

“The continued leasing success at 125 West 57th Street underscores the sustained demand we are seeing from discerning tenants seeking a truly differentiated office environment only found in new-construction, trophy assets,” JLL’s Colley said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “We are proud to represent a property that sets a new benchmark for the market.”

Spokespeople for Jadian Capital, Newmark and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Kingdon Capital could not be reached for comment.

Designed by Gensler, the office tower between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue was completed earlier this year. Amenities include a conference center, a lounge, an event space, private meeting rooms, and a roughly 4,300-square-foot wraparound terrace, according to the landlords.

Jadian Capital and Kingdon Capital’s new deals at the building are the third and fourth leases to be signed at the property since its opening, the landlords said.

In July, medical equipment company AdaptHealth inked a deal for 10,257 square feet on the building’s full 14th floor, as CO previously reported. Alchemy-ABR and Cain also announced earlier this year that Ten Five Hospitality, which runs several restaurants in the U.S., will soon bring a new restaurant concept to the property’s ground floor.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.