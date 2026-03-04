The Plan: 281 Park Avenue South Awaits Its Next Act

Nobody tell Anna Delvey, but RFR is still looking for a buyer for 281 Park Avenue South.

The Midtown South property just north of Gramercy Park went back on the market in October 2024 for $100 million — a reduction from the $135 million it had previously listed for when it first hit the market in 2022. It then went off the market again before going up for sale a third time in November 2025.

The sellers are hopeful they’ll find the iconic building a new owner well before 2026 is out, someone who will respect its history while shaping its future.

“RFR is pivoting and refocusing on a different business plan, but they absolutely love this building,” said Alexandra Marolda, director of the capital markets group and investment sales at Avison Young, which is helping market 281 Park Avenue South. “The building holds value because of how special it is, so I wouldn’t say that RFR is just looking to get rid of it. This is a special property to them.”

The more than 42,500-square-foot, six-story Beaux Arts landmark building — which played a prominent role in the downfall of Delvey, a con artist who attempted to lease the property for her namesake art and social foundation — is currently sitting empty with the exception of after-dark spot Chapel Bar. That bar boasts 35-foot ceilings, its original timber support beams and restored stained-glass details.

Additionally, the penthouse at 281 Park Avenue South has been temporarily transformed for magician Dan White, who is hosting a show in the space. The property also hosts pop-up events as well as fashion shows, but the owners are looking for someone to occupy and fill the property in their own unique way.

“We’ve been targeting a mix of end users and investors that can understand the value of the building and what’s gone into it so far,” Marolda said.

Between 2019 and 2024, 281 Park Avenue South was home to Fotografiska New York, a branch of the Swedish photography museum Fotografiska, as well as Veronika, a restaurant operated by Stephen Starr. Veronika opened in 2020 — right before the pandemic shutdown, talk about bad timing — but closed in 2024.

“At the time, it was rated one of the most beautiful restaurants in New York City,” Marolda said. “The way they built out that space was phenomenal.”

All of the restaurant’s elements are still there, down to the furniture, brass chandeliers, the fully functional kitchen, and the warm and stunning decor designed by Roman and Williams that is reminiscent of a five-star cafe in Italy.

Marolda said the perfect buyer would be one whose aim is to operate every element of the building, from the gallery spaces on the third to fifth floors to the restaurant, which she described as being in “pristine, turnkey condition.”

The property has also been the setting for several television shows, including the 2022 Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” which told the story of Delvey’s rise and fall. The restaurant Veronika appeared in an episode of the “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That.” And the building appeared in Season 2 of broker Ryan Serhant’s reality show “Owning Manhattan.”

281 Park Avenue South has had a fascinating history. Built in 1894 and once known as the Church Mission House, it was commissioned by Gilded Age titans Cornelius Vanderbilt and J.P. Morgan. Now, its future is up for grabs.

