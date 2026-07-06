Finance   ·   Refinance

Affinius Capital Supplies $180M for Jersey City Multifamily Tower

Namdar Group continues to build in Journal Square, this time at 35 Cottage Street

By July 6, 2026 1:57 pm
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Walker & Dunlop's Aaron Appel (clockwise from top left), Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz and Jonathan Schwartz, and a rendering of 35 Cottege Street, Jersey City, N.J.
Walker & Dunlop's Aaron Appel (clockwise from top left), Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz and Jonathan Schwartz, and a rendering of 35 Cottege Street, Jersey City, N.J. PHOTOS: Courtesy Walker & Dunlop; RENDERING: Courtesy JLL

The Jersey City, N.J., building boom continues unabated, this time in the growing Journal Square submarket. 

Namdar Group — one of the city’s most prolific developers in recent years — has secured $180 million to refinance 35 Cottage Street, a 27-story, 564-unit luxury apartment tower in Journal Square, Commercial Observer can first report. 

SEE ALSO: Citigroup Refis East Flatbush Apartments With $35M Loan

Affinius Capital provided the debt, structured as a floating-rate, interest-only bridge loan, while the Walker & Dunlop capital markets team of Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Jordan Casella, Cole Grims and Edward Leboyer arranged the transaction.  

Schwartz, in a statement, called Journal Square one of the New York area’s “most dynamic mixed-use neighborhoods,” and said the submarket has continued to attract attention from the investment community. 

“35 Cottage Street is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on that momentum through its transit-oriented location, differentiated product offering, and institutional-quality execution,” Schwartz added.  

Located at 35 Cottage Street — a short walk from the Journal Square PATH station — the new apartment tower has not yet opened, but will feature units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms. The initial plan for the tower included using three ground floors as a Chabad synagogue, a preschool and a party hall, as CO reported in August 2024. 

Namdar Group has been responsible for a prolific amount of new development in Jersey City. Last year, the firm secured a $335 million debt package to refinance three newly built Jersey City multifamily assets and a total of 833 units at 9 Homestead Place, 26 Van Reipen Avenue and 28 Cottage Street, CO reported. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

26 Van Reipen Avenue, 28 Cottage Street, 35 Cottage Street, 9 Homestead Place, Jonathan Schwartz, Affinius Capital, Namdar Group, Walker & Dunlop
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